Fmr WH Official Indicted for Acting as SKorea Agent

A foreign policy specialist who once worked for the CIA and on the White House National Security Council (NSC) has been indicted on U.S. charges she worked as an unregistered agent of South Korea's government in exchange for luxuries and other gifts.

Sue Mi Terry advocated South Korean policy positions, disclosed nonpublic U.S. government information to South Korean intelligence officers, and facilitated access for South Korean government officials to their U.S. counterparts, according to an indictment made public on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

In return, the South Korean intelligence officers allegedly gave Terry luxury goods including Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton handbags as well as a Dolce & Gabbana coat, dinners at Michelin-starred restaurants, and more than $37,000 in "covert" funding for a public policy program on Korean affairs that she ran.

Terry's alleged work as an agent began in 2013, two years after she left U.S. government employment, and lasted a decade.

She is now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, according to the think tank's website, and an expert on East Asia and the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea.

"These allegations are unfounded and distort the work of a scholar and news analyst known for her independence and years of service to the United States," Terry's lawyer, Lee Wolosky, said in a statement.

"In fact, she was a harsh critic of the South Korean government during times this indictment alleges that she was acting on its behalf. Once the facts are made clear it will be evident the government made a significant mistake."

The office of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

South Korea's Washington embassy and Terry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. South Korea is not a defendant.

According to Terry's online biography, she is a frequent guest on TV, radio, and podcasts, and has testified multiple times before congressional panels.

Born in Seoul and raised in Virginia, Terry was a senior CIA analyst from 2001 to 2008, and director of Korean, Japan and Oceanic Affairs at the NSC from 2008 to 2009 under Republican President George W. Bush and Democratic President Barack Obama.

She now lives in New York, her biography says.

The indictment charges Terry with failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and conspiring to violate that law.

It says she acknowledged in a voluntary June 2023 FBI interview that she was a "source" for South Korea's intelligence service, "meaning that she provided valuable information."