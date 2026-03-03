WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cia | us embassy | saudi arabia | iran

CIA Station in Saudi Arabia Struck by Suspected Iranian Drone

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 07:01 PM EST

The Central Intelligence Agency's station at the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit on Monday by a suspected Iranian drone, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

There is no indication the station was the target, the source said.

The CIA declined to comment.

The attack came amid ongoing strikes in the Middle East following Saturday's U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The embassy, which is located in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, is among the U.S. sites that have been hit so far in the conflict. Saudi Arabia's defense ministry said the embassy was hit by two drones, which resulted in a limited fire and some material damage.

Washington's mission in the kingdom subsequently warned Americans to avoid the embassy until further notice "due to an attack" on the facility.

On Tuesday, it canceled routine and emergency U.S. citizen services appointments.

"There is a threat of imminent missile and UAV attacks over Dhahran. Do not come to the U.S. Consulate," the mission said in a security alert.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Central Intelligence Agency's station at the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit on Monday by a suspected Iranian drone, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
cia, us embassy, saudi arabia, iran
172
2026-01-03
Tuesday, 03 March 2026 07:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved