AfD Member on Vax Mandate: 'Political Elite' Never Cared About 'Regular People'

Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) in Germany's conservative populist Alternative für Deutschland party, or AfD party, gave a rousing speech where she laid skepticism to the "political elite's" push of COVID-19 vaccines.

"In the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people. What makes any of us think that it is different now?" Anderson can be seen asking in a video posted to her Twitter account.

Anderson cites from the EU Parliament floor that "it's not the goal that renders the system oppressive; it is always the methods by which the goal is pursued. Whenever a government claims to have the people's interest at heart, you need to think again."

"Whenever a political elite pushes an agenda this hard, and resort to extortion and manipulation to get their way, you can almost always be sure your benefit is definitely not what they had at heart," she continues.

The political spokeswoman adds that she would not inject anything into her body that has not had long-term testing applied.

"As far as I'm concerned, I will not be vaccinated with anything that has not been properly vetted and tested, and has shown no sound scientific evidence that the benefits outweigh the disease itself and possible long-term side effects, which to this day we don't know anything about."

"I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig by getting vaccinated with an experimental drug. And I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to, and promises in return I will be granted freedom."

Anderson ended her talk on a reminder that the individual gets their freedom from their own choices, not from a government, "let's be clear about one thing: no one grants me freedom, for I am a free person."