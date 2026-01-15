WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: chris wright | energy department | venezuela | oil

Wright: US Gets 30% Higher Price for Venezuelan Oil

Thursday, 15 January 2026 03:45 PM EST

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday the U.S. is getting a 30% higher price for Venezuelan crude oil ⁠than Venezuela got before U.S. special forces captured deposed ​President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.

President Donald Trump's ‍administration has said it ⁠will sell up to 50 million barrels of the country's stranded ⁠oil and will ​keep ⁠selling produced Venezuelan oil ‍indefinitely.

Wright, speaking at a ‌U.S. Energy Association event, did not detail ⁠the prices ​of ‍the oil sales before and after ‍the capture of Maduro.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday the U.S. is getting a 30% higher price for Venezuelan crude oil ⁠than Venezuela got before U.S. special forces captured deposed ​President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.
chris wright, energy department, venezuela, oil
85
2026-45-15
Thursday, 15 January 2026 03:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved