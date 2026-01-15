Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday the U.S. is getting a 30% higher price for Venezuelan crude oil ⁠than Venezuela got before U.S. special forces captured deposed ​President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.

President Donald Trump's ‍administration has said it ⁠will sell up to 50 million barrels of the country's stranded ⁠oil and will ​keep ⁠selling produced Venezuelan oil ‍indefinitely.

Wright, speaking at a ‌U.S. Energy Association event, did not detail ⁠the prices ​of ‍the oil sales before and after ‍the capture of Maduro.