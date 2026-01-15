Wright: US Gets 30% Higher Price for Venezuelan Oil

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday the U.S. is getting a 30% higher price for Venezuelan crude oil than Venezuela got before U.S. special forces captured deposed President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.
President Donald Trump's administration has said it will sell up to 50 million barrels of the country's stranded oil and will keep selling produced Venezuelan oil indefinitely.
Wright, speaking at a U.S. Energy Association event, did not detail the prices of the oil sales before and after the capture of Maduro.
