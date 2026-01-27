Xi's Historic Military Purge Jolts PLA, Reshapes Taiwan Calculus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has launched the most dramatic purge of the People's Liberation Army in decades, removing top commanders once seen as among his closest allies and plunging the military into rare turmoil.

The sweeping shake-up carries near-term implications for Taiwan and longer-term risks for regional stability.

Five things to know:

1. Xi has removed the PLA's highest-ranking officer under his rule.

Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), was placed under investigation for "serious disciplinary and legal offenses," along with CMC Chief of Staff Liu Zhenli, according to China's Defense Ministry. Zhang was long viewed as politically untouchable, sharing revolutionary family ties and decades-long personal links with Xi.

The generals "seriously betrayed the trust and expectations of the party central committee and the CMC," the PLA Daily said, accusing them of fostering corruption that "undermined the party's leadership."

2. Beijing's language signals a political, not just corruption, crackdown.

State media commentary emphasized loyalty to the Communist Party, fueling speculation that the purge reflects deeper power struggles inside the military. Analysts noted unusually explicit references to politics and civilian control.

"The most important implication of the recent and ongoing purge of Chinese military leaders is the dynamics of civilian-military relations," Sonny Lo of the University of Hong Kong said.

3. The CMC has been hollowed out, leaving the PLA in "disarray."

With Zhang and Liu removed, only two of seven CMC members remain, including Xi himself. The shake-up follows years of rolling purges that have hit missile forces especially hard.

"The PLA is in disarray, with a major leadership void," said Lyle Morris of the Asia Society, adding it is the most severe turmoil since the Cultural Revolution and has left "distrust at an all-time high."

4. The immediate threat to Taiwan may be lower — for now.

Analysts say the leadership vacuum makes a near-term invasion riskier for Beijing, even as China continues high-pressure military drills around the island.

"Xi's purge of the top brass makes China's threat toward Taiwan weaker in the short term but stronger in the long term," according to Neil Thomas of the Asia Society.

5. Long term, a more loyal PLA could become more dangerous.

Xi appears intent on reshaping the military into a force personally loyal to him, potentially enhancing its effectiveness after a period of instability.

"Xi's political purification campaign is meant to improve the effectiveness of the military so that it can succeed in future operations," Amanda Hsiao of Eurasia Group said, though she added, "in the short term, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan seems even less likely."

Xi is expected to use the run-up to the next Communist Party Congress in 2027 to vet and promote a new generation of officers.

"Xi wants to rejuvenate the PLA as a less corrupt force that is totally loyal to his agenda," Thomas said.

Despite the upheaval, analysts say routine military operations are likely to continue as Beijing recalibrates its command structure under Xi's tightening control.