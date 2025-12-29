China 'Live Fire' War Games Encircle Taiwan, Slams Israel on Somaliland

China blasted Israel on Monday for recognizing Somaliland, denouncing what it called "support for separatist forces," as Beijing simultaneously launched its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan.

The sharp diplomatic attack came as China's People's Liberation Army rolled out live-fire war games designed to simulate sealing off Taiwan from the outside world, underscoring Beijing's zero-tolerance stance toward any moves it views as legitimizing separatism.

China's Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's decision in unusually blunt terms, linking Somaliland directly to Beijing's core sensitivities over territorial integrity.

"China firmly supports Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and opposes any act of splitting Somali territory," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Monday.

"No country should incite or support separatist forces for selfish interests," Lin said, calling Somaliland "an inseparable part of Somalia."

"We urge the Somaliland authorities to recognize the situation and immediately cease separatist activities and collusion with external forces," Lin added, saying the issue "is entirely Somalia's internal affair" and "should be resolved by the Somali people in a manner consistent with their national conditions and constitution."

Israel announced Friday that it would recognize Somaliland as an independent state, becoming the first country to do so since the breakaway region declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

Taiwan welcomed Israel's move, with officials in Taipei seeing the recognition as a rebuke to authoritarian pressure campaigns against smaller democratic partners.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the decision showed "support for democracy and self-determination" and reaffirmed Taipei's "solid partnership" with Somaliland, according to AFP reporting.

Beijing's anger is sharpened by Somaliland's growing ties with Taiwan, including reciprocal representative offices opened in Hargeisa and Taipei in 2020 — a relationship China has repeatedly condemned.

As the diplomatic fallout unfolded, China launched massive war games around Taiwan on Monday as part of its "Justice Mission 2025" exercises.

China's Eastern Theater Command deployed warships, fighter jets, artillery, and missiles across seven zones surrounding the island, the largest area ever covered by Chinese drills.

The exercises are designed to practice encirclement, blockade operations, and simulated strikes on land and sea targets, according to China's military.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 89 Chinese military aircraft, 14 naval vessels, and 14 coast guard ships were operating around the island, with additional warships spotted deeper in the Pacific.

"Their actions constitute military pressure on Taiwan and pose serious challenges to regional stability," Taiwan's Defense Ministry said, as it placed forces on high alert and mobilized rapid-response units.

Reuters reported the drills also forced widespread flight cancellations and were aimed at demonstrating China's ability to cut Taiwan off from U.S. and allied support.

Analysts say the timing underscores Beijing's broader message — that it will aggressively oppose any precedent that could legitimize separatist movements, whether in Africa or across the Taiwan Strait.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control.

Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland has also drawn condemnation from Somalia, the African Union, and several regional blocs, while Eritrea urged Beijing to raise the issue at the United Nations, explicitly drawing parallels to Taiwan.