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China Warns Against Joint US, Philippines, Japan Drills Eroding Regional Trust

Monday, 20 April 2026 06:58 AM EDT

China on Monday ‌warned against military cooperation that could undermine trust and deepen division in the region, as the United States and the Philippines begin annual military exercises with expanded participation from Japan.

"What the Asia-Pacific region most ‌needs is peace and tranquility, and what it ​least needs is the introduction of external forces to create division and confrontation," Guo Jiakun, a ministry ⁠spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing in Beijing ​when asked about the drills.

Military cooperation between nations should not ⁠undermine mutual understanding and trust among regional countries, disrupt regional peace and stability, be directed against third parties or harm their interests, Guo said.

"We ‌would like to remind the relevant countries that persisting ​in tying themselves ‌together on security will only lead to setting themselves on fire and ‌backfiring," he said.

The annual "Balikatan" or "shoulder-to-shoulder" drills from April 20 to May 8 will see members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces taking ⁠part in live-fire drills for ‌the first time.

China's ⁠military said last Friday it deployed naval and air forces to monitor ⁠the ⁠Japanese destroyer JS Ikazuchi that transited the Taiwan Strait. The warship is listed as ‌part of the units participating in the multilateral exercises, according to a statement from Japan's Ministry of Defense.

Asked about Ikazuchi's presence ‌in ​the strait and Japan's involvement ‌in the military drills, Guo said Tokyo should exercise caution, rather than "flaunting its military might everywhere and undermining ​regional stability." 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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China on Monday ‌warned against military cooperation that could undermine trust and deepen division in the region, as the United States and the Philippines begin annual military exercises with expanded participation from Japan.
china, us, philippines, japan, drills, trust
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2026-58-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 06:58 AM
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