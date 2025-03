China's foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop thinking of China through its own "hegemonic mentality," in response to the U.S. calling China the top military and cyber threat.

The U.S. has been spreading the theory of China being a threat only to contain and suppress China, said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry.

China urges the U.S. to stop conniving and supporting Taiwan independence activities, Guo added.