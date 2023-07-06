×
Yellen to Focus on Global Economy on China Visit

Janet Yellen, Nicholas Burns, and Yang Yingming greet each other in Beijing
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, talks with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, left, as Yang Yingming, Director General of the Department of International Economic Relations of China's Ministry of Finance, looks on after arriving in Beijing, July 6. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Thursday, 06 July 2023 07:48 AM EDT

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday for meetings with Chinese leaders as part of efforts to revive relations that are strained by disputes about security, technology, and other irritants.

Yellen planned to focus on stabilizing the global economy and challenging Chinese support of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, Treasury officials in Washington told reporters ahead of the trip.

The secretary was due to meet with Chinese officials, American businesspeople, and members of the public, according to Treasury officials. They gave no details, but said Yellen wouldn't meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Yellen follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi last month in the highest-level U.S. visit to Beijing in five years. The two agreed to stabilize relations but failed to agree on improving communications between their militaries.

Yellen earlier warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting U.S. and Chinese industry and markets. Businesspeople have warned the world might split into separate markets, slowing innovation and economic growth, as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and other goods deemed sensitive.

Yellen said earlier the two governments "can and need to find a way to live together" in spite of their strained relations over geopolitics and economic development.

The most recent flareup came after President Joe Biden referred to Xi as dictator. The Chinese protested, but Biden said his blunt statements about China are "just not something I'm going to change very much."

Relations have been strained by disputes over technology, security, China's assertive policy abroad and conflicting claims to the South China Sea and other territory.

Washington has tightened restrictions imposed by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, on Chinese access to processor chips and other U.S. technology on security grounds.

Ties became especially testy after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the United States in February and was shot down.

This week, Beijing responded to U.S. technology controls by announced unspecified curbs on exports of gallium and germanium, two metals used in making semiconductors, solar panels, missiles, and radar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


GlobalTalk
334
Thursday, 06 July 2023 07:48 AM
