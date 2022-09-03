China Demands US Cancel $1.1B Arms Sale to Taiwan or Face 'Counter Measures'

Beijing warned that "counter measures" would be taken if the United States didn't stop the sale of its $1.1 billion arms package to Taiwan, according to the Daily Mail.

China, which has called Taiwan an "inalienable" part of its territory, stated that the U.S. should "immediately revoke" its sale.

"It sends wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and severely jeopardizes China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, said.

"China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation."

The sale comes nearly a month after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island nation, which prompted a show of policy-directed force from Beijing, dubbed "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy, after a 2015 Chinese action film, which presents as an aggressive and combative style of posturing.

The package the U.S. is sending is one of the largest approved under the Biden administration. At a minimum, it includes support for contractors and an upgrade of a warning system that would give Taiwan an early alert of an incoming attack. Taiwan will also be purchasing $355 million worth of harpoon missiles, around 60 in all, and 100 sidewinder missiles worth an estimated $85.6 million.

The State Department, which approved the sale, said the package was "essential for Taiwan's security" but noted that the U.S. still recognizes only Beijing and not Taipei.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan," a spokesperson from the State Department said.

The sales "are routine cases to support Taiwan's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," they added. "The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan."