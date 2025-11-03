Chinese Buyers Purchase Brazilian Soybeans on Price Edge Over US

Chinese soybean importers have stepped up purchases of Brazilian cargoes in recent days as South American prices have eased on expectations a Beijing–Washington trade deal will pave the way for the resumption of U.S. oilseed sales to the world's largest soybean importer.

Buyers have booked 10 cargoes of Brazilian soybeans for shipment in December and 10 for March-July with South American prices now quoted below offers being made for U.S. cargoes, two traders said.

"Brazil is now cheaper than U.S. Gulf and buyers are taking this opportunity to book cargoes," said a trader at an international company that runs oilseed processing plants in China. "We are seeing increased demand for Brazilian beans since last week."