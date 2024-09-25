WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china missile us taiwan

China Test-fires an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile into the Pacific Ocean

China Test-fires an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile into the Pacific Ocean

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 12:02 AM EDT

BEIJING (AP) — China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

The ICBM carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area of the sea, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The launch by the People's Liberation Army was part of routine annual training.

It added the launch complied with international law and was not directed against any country or target.

It is unclear how often China conducts tests over such a distance. In 1980, China launched an ICBM into the South Pacific.

A map published in Chinese newspapers at the time showed the target area as roughly a circle in the center of a ring formed by the Solomon Islands, Nauru, the Gilbert Islands, Tuvalu, western Samoa, Fiji and the New Hebrides.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China testfired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.The ICBM carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area of the sea, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.The launch by the People's Liberation Army was part of routine...
china missile us taiwan
128
2024-02-25
Wednesday, 25 September 2024 12:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved