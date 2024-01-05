China Organizes Joint Naval, Air Exercise in South China Sea

Friday, 05 January 2024 10:06 AM EST
China's military said it has organized a routine joint naval and air exercise in the South China Sea on Friday, without giving further details in its social media post.
