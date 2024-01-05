×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | military | joint exercises | navy | air | south china sea

China Organizes Joint Naval, Air Exercise in South China Sea

Friday, 05 January 2024 10:06 AM EST

China's military said it has organized a routine joint naval and air exercise in the South China Sea on Friday, without giving further details in its social media post.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China's military said it has organized a routine joint naval and air exercise in the South China Sea on Friday, without giving further details in its social media post.
china, military, joint exercises, navy, air, south china sea
29
2024-06-05
Friday, 05 January 2024 10:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved