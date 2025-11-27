China Raises 'Stern Concerns' Over Malaysia-US Trade Deal

China raised "stern concerns" over some content in a trade deal between Malaysia and the U.S., the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement released on Thursday, after Malaysian officials visited Beijing for talks.

China hopes Malaysia can "from the viewpoint of its own long-term interests, fully consider and properly handle" the matter, the ministry said.

Beijing welcomes Malaysia to resolve differences with other countries through trade and economic agreements, the ministry said. But deals "must not harm China's interests," it added.