Tags: china legislature defense budget taiwan us

China Raises Defense Budget 7.2% as it Pushes for Global Heft and Regional Tensions Continue

China Raises Defense Budget 7.2% as it Pushes for Global Heft and Regional Tensions Continue

Monday, 04 March 2024 10:00 PM EST

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday announced a 7.2% increase in its defense budget, which is already the world’s second-highest behind the United States at 1.6 trillion yuan ($222 billion), roughly mirroring the rise of the last year.

Tensions with the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and neighbors who share claims to the crucial South China Sea are seen as furthering growth in increasingly high-tech military technologies from stealth fighters to aircraft carriers and a growing arsenal of nuclear weapons.

The official budget figure announced Tuesday at the opening session of the rubber-stamp legislature's annual meeting is considered by many foreign experts to be only a fraction of spending by the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, once spending on research and development and foreign weapons purchases are considered.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
GlobalTalk
Monday, 04 March 2024 10:00 PM
Read and Post Comments
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
