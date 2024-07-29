China Rebukes US, Japan for 'False Accusations' on Military Expansion

Joint statements between the United States and Japan "falsely accuse" China on maritime issues and point fingers at its normal military development and defense policy, China's foreign ministry said Monday.

The ministry's comment followed the U.S. and Japan's criticism of what they called Beijing's "provocative" behavior in the South and East China Seas, joint military exercises with Russia and the rapid expansion of its nuclear weapons arsenal.

U.S. and Japan leaders Sunday unveiled a new military structure that would be implemented in parallel with Tokyo's own plans to establish a joint command for its forces by March 2025.

It would be among several measures taken to address what the countries said was an "evolving security environment," noting various threats from China.

"They maliciously attacked and discredited China on maritime issues and made irresponsible remarks on China's normal military development and national defense policy," said Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry during a regular press briefing."

"China is strongly dissatisfied with the exaggeration of China's threat and the malicious speculation of regional tensions," Lin added.

The U.S. in annual reports on China's military has called out the world's second-largest economy for rapidly growing its military arsenal and nuclear warheads.

"China has always followed the path of peaceful development, firmly pursued a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, and its national defense construction and military activities are legitimate and reasonable," Lin said.

He added that China "has always maintained its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security and does not pose a threat to any country."

"We strongly urge the United States and Japan to immediately stop interfering with China's internal affairs and stop creating imaginary enemies," Lin said.