China Accuses US of Trying to Thwart Improved China-India Ties

China accused the U.S. on Thursday of distorting its defense policy ‍in an effort to ‍thwart an improvement in China-India ties.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin ⁠Jian was responding to a question at a press briefing on whether ​China might exploit a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border ‍areas to keep ties between the United States ⁠and India from deepening.

China views its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, Lin said, adding ⁠that the ​border issue ⁠was a matter between China and India and "we ‍object to any country passing judgment about this ‌issue."

The Pentagon said in a report on Tuesday that China "probably seeks to capitalize ⁠on ​decreased tension ... ‍to stabilize bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of U.S.-India ties."