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Explosion at a Fireworks Plant in China Kills at Least 21 People, State Media Says

Monday, 04 May 2026 10:00 PM EDT

BEIJING (AP) — An explosion at a fireworks plant in a central Chinese province killed at least 21 people and injured 61 others, state media reported Tuesday.

China’s official news agency Xinhua said the blast occurred at a fireworks plant in Changsha city of Hunan province on Monday afternoon.

Nearly 500 rescuers were deployed to the scene and evacuations were conducted in danger zones.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blast.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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An explosion at a fireworks plant in a central Chinese province killed at least 21 people and injured 61 others, state media reported Tuesday.China's official news agency Xinhua said the blast occurred at a fireworks plant in Changsha city of Hunan province on Monday...
China hunan changsha fireworks explosion
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2026-00-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 10:00 PM
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