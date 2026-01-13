WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: China economy trade surplus record

China Had Record $1.2 Trillion Trade Surplus in 2025

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 11:00 PM EST

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s trade surplus surged to a record of almost $1.2 trillion last year, the government said Wednesday, as exports picked up in December.

Customs data showed that China’s global surplus rose 20% from the previous year, with exports at $3.77 trillion and imports at $2.58 trillion. The 2024 trade surplus was $992 billion.

China’s exports for December were up 6.6% from the previous year, better than economists’ estimates and higher than November’s 5.9% year-on-year increase. Imports in December were up 5.7% year-on-year, compared to November’s 1.9%.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China's trade surplus surged to a record of almost $1.2 trillion last year, the government said Wednesday, as exports picked up in December.Customs data showed that China's global surplus rose 20% from the previous year, with exports at $3.77 trillion and imports at $2.58...
China economy trade surplus record
89
2026-00-13
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 11:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved