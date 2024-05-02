WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chemical | russia | ukraine

Russia Denies US Accusation it Violated Chemical Weapons Ban in Ukraine

Russia Denies US Accusation it Violated Chemical Weapons Ban in Ukraine
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 02 May 2024 02:47 PM EDT

Russia on Thursday denied a U.S. accusation that its forces in Ukraine had violated an international ban on chemical weapons by using substances including a prohibited choking agent.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow remained bound by its obligations under the treaty that bans chemical weapons.

The United States on Wednesday accused Russia of violating it by deploying the choking agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops and using riot control agents "as a method of warfare" in Ukraine.

"As always, such announcements are absolutely unfounded and are not supported by anything. Russia has been and remains committed to its obligations under international law in this area," Peskov said. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia on Thursday denied a U.S. accusation that its forces in Ukraine had violated an international ban on chemical weapons by using substances including a prohibited choking agent.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow remained bound by its obligations...
chemical, russia, ukraine
109
2024-47-02
Thursday, 02 May 2024 02:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved