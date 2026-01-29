WATCH TV LIVE

Chechen Leader Kadyrov: Russia Should Fight War in Ukraine to the End

Thursday, 29 January 2026 09:22 AM EST

The leader of Russia's Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Thursday that he was opposed to talks on ending the war in Ukraine and that Moscow should fight on.

"I believe the war must be taken to its conclusion ... I am against negotiations," Kadyrov told reporters at the Kremlin, where President Vladimir Putin was meeting the president of the United Arab Emirates.

Kadyrov, who calls himself Putin's "foot soldier" is a prominent war hawk. His comment reflects a current of opinion among hardliners that Russia is winning the four-year-old war and should keep going, even as President Donald Trump steps up diplomatic efforts to end it.

However, the decision on whether and when to stop lies firmly with Putin. The Kremlin says Russia would prefer to achieve its goals in Ukraine through diplomacy, but that it will do so by military means if that is not possible. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


