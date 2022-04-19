×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chechen | ramzan Kadyrov | russia | ukraine

Chechen Leader: Russian Forces Will Capture Mariupol Steel Plant on Tuesday

ramzan kadyrov gestures while speaking
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov speaks at a rally against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed by French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in the Chechen capital of Grozny on Jan. 19, 2015. (AFP via Getty Images)
 

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 06:49 AM

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Russian forces would on Tuesday completely take over the Azovstal steel works where Ukrainian defenders have been holding out in the besieged port of Mariupol.

"Today, with the help of the Almighty, we will ... take over Azovstal completely," Kadyrov said in an audio message on his Telegram channel.

Russia earlier called on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters holed up in the Azovstal plant to lay down their arms by noon Moscow time (0900 GMT) if they wanted to live.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Russian forces would on Tuesday completely take over the Azovstal steel works where Ukrainian defenders have been holding out in the besieged port of...
chechen, ramzan Kadyrov, russia, ukraine
97
2022-49-19
Tuesday, 19 April 2022 06:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved