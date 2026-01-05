WATCH TV LIVE

Central Africa Republic President Faustin Archange Touadéra Reelected, Provisional Results Show

Central Africa Republic President Faustin Archange Touadéra Reelected, Provisional Results Show

Monday, 05 January 2026 09:00 PM EST

BANGUI, Central Africa Republic (AP) — Central Africa Republic President Faustin Archange Touadéra won a third term in last month's election, provisional results showed.

The major opposition coalition boycotted the vote after a referendum allowed the removal of term limits.

Touadéra faced challenges from six candidates, but the main opposition coalition did not participate after denouncing what it called an unequal political environment.

He won 76.15% of the votes, according to the provisional results the election authority released late Monday.

