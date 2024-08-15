Netanyahu Denies Report He Spoke to Trump Wednesday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied Axios' report he had spoken the previous day with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump about Gaza cease-fire and hostage release talks.

"Contrary to media reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not speak [Wednesday] with former President Donald Trump," a Thursday statement from Netanyahu's office said.

The report cited two U.S. sources. One source said Trump's call was intended to encourage Netanyahu to take the deal, but stressed he did not know if this is indeed what the former president told Netanyahu. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar have scheduled a new round of Gaza cease-fire negotiations for Thursday.