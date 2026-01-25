Canada respects its commitments and engagements under the United States Mexico Canada trade agreement, of ‍not to pursue free ‍trade agreements with non market economies, Prime Minister Mark Carney ⁠said on Sunday from Ottawa.

Carney was responding to US President Donald Trump's threat ​that US will impose 100% tariff on Canada if it strikes a trade ‍deal with China. Carney said that it has ⁠no intention of doing that with China or any other non market economy.

But what Canada has done with China is ⁠to rectify ​some issues that ⁠had developed over last couple of years.

Carney said ‍that Canada was "going back to the future" ‌with respect to EVs, agriculture, fish products with additional protection.

Mark Carney visited China earlier ⁠this ​month in an ‍attempt to diversify its trade and resolve tariff issues with the country's ‍third largest trading partner.