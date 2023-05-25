London Police: Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates, 1 Arrested

A car slammed into the front gates of Downing Street, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence is based, on Thursday, London police said,

One person was been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," police said in a statement. "There are no reports of any injuries."

Police said enquiries were ongoing.

A Reuters witness said there was a small vehicle outside the gate, with its doors and trunk open. BBC television footage showed the vehicle approaching the gate at a low speed.

Sunak's office declined to comment.

Police initially put in place a cordon blocking traffic along Whitehall, a main road running past Downing Street where several government departments are based.

The current terrorism threat level in Britain is "substantial," meaning an attack is considered likely.