×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: car collides downing street london prime minister
London Police: Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates, 1 Arrested
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street  on May 10. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

London Police: Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates, 1 Arrested

Thursday, 25 May 2023 12:00 PM EDT

A car slammed into the front gates of Downing Street, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence is based, on Thursday, London police said,

One person was been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," police said in a statement. "There are no reports of any injuries."

Police said enquiries were ongoing.

A Reuters witness said there was a small vehicle outside the gate, with its doors and trunk open. BBC television footage showed the vehicle approaching the gate at a low speed.

Sunak's office declined to comment.

Police initially put in place a cordon blocking traffic along Whitehall, a main road running past Downing Street where several government departments are based.

The current terrorism threat level in Britain is "substantial," meaning an attack is considered likely.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A car slammed into the front gates of Downing Street, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence is based, on Thursday, London police said.
car collides downing street london prime minister
157
2023-00-25
Thursday, 25 May 2023 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved