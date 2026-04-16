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Tags: canterbury | sarah mullally | pope leo xiv | anglican communion | trump | church of england

Archbishop of Canterbury Backs Pope Leo's Call for Peace

Thursday, 16 April 2026 11:20 AM EDT

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, said on Thursday that she stood with Pope Leo XIV in his "courageous call for a kingdom of peace," urging 85 million Anglicans worldwide to join the pontiff in speaking out for peace and justice.

The comments ⁠from Mullally, the first woman to lead the Church of England, come after repeated verbal attacks on ⁠the Pope by President Donald Trump.

"I stand with my brother in Christ, His Holiness Pope XIV, in his courageous call for a kingdom of peace," Mullally, also the spiritual head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, said in a statement.

"It is the calling of every Christian — and of all people of faith ⁠and goodwill — to work and pray ⁠for peace. We must also urge all those entrusted ⁠with ⁠political authority to pursue every possible peaceful and just means of resolving conflict."

Earlier on Thursday, the Pope, in Cameroon as part of a visit to four countries in Africa, blasted leaders who spend billions on wars and said the world was "being ravaged by a handful of tyrants."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, said on Thursday that she stood with Pope Leo XIV in his "courageous call for a kingdom of ‌peace," urging 85 million Anglicans worldwide ​to join the pontiff in speaking out for peace and justice.
canterbury, sarah mullally, pope leo xiv, anglican communion, trump, church of england
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2026-20-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 11:20 AM
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