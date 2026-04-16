Archbishop of Canterbury Backs Pope Leo's Call for Peace

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, said on Thursday that she stood with Pope Leo XIV in his "courageous call for a kingdom of peace," urging 85 million Anglicans worldwide to join the pontiff in speaking out for peace and justice.

The comments ⁠from Mullally, the first woman to lead the Church of England, come after repeated verbal attacks on ⁠the Pope by President Donald Trump.

"I stand with my brother in Christ, His Holiness Pope XIV, in his courageous call for a kingdom of peace," Mullally, also the spiritual head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, said in a statement.

"It is the calling of every Christian — and of all people of faith ⁠and goodwill — to work and pray ⁠for peace. We must also urge all those entrusted ⁠with ⁠political authority to pursue every possible peaceful and just means of resolving conflict."

Earlier on Thursday, the Pope, in Cameroon as part of a visit to four countries in Africa, blasted leaders who spend billions on wars and said the world was "being ravaged by a handful of tyrants."