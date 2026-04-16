Archbishop of Canterbury Backs Pope Leo's Call for Peace

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, said on Thursday that she stood with Pope Leo XIV in his "courageous call for a kingdom of peace," urging 85 million Anglicans worldwide to join the pontiff in speaking out for peace and justice.
The comments from Mullally, the first woman to lead the Church of England, come after repeated verbal attacks on the Pope by President Donald Trump.
"I stand with my brother in Christ, His Holiness Pope XIV, in his courageous call for a kingdom of peace," Mullally, also the spiritual head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, said in a statement.
"It is the calling of every Christian — and of all people of faith and goodwill — to work and pray for peace. We must also urge all those entrusted with political authority to pursue every possible peaceful and just means of resolving conflict."
Earlier on Thursday, the Pope, in Cameroon as part of a visit to four countries in Africa, blasted leaders who spend billions on wars and said the world was "being ravaged by a handful of tyrants."
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