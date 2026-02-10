WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: canada | us | detroit | windsor | bridge | donald trump

Canadian PM: Bridge Issue With US Will Be Settled

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 01:03 PM EST

Canada and the United States will settle the issue of a bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, that President Donald Trump is unhappy about, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday.

Trump on Monday threatened to bar the new $4.7 billion bridge from opening.

Carney said he and Trump had had a conversation Tuesday morning about a range of topics, including the bridge.

"The situation will be settled," Carney said, but did not give details. 

