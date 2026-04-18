Canadian Man Facing 14 Murder Charges Will Plead Guilty to Aiding Suicide, His Lawyer Says

VANCOUVER, British Colombia (AP) — A Canadian man facing murder charges for allegedly selling lethal substances online to people at risk of self-harm has agreed to plead guilty to counseling or aiding suicide, his lawyer said Saturday.

In turn, Canadian prosecutors will withdraw all 14 murder charges filed against Kenneth Law, lawyer Matthew Gourlay told The Associated Press in a email.

“The plea will be to the charges of aiding suicide,” he said in an email.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation first reported the plea.

Law’s case is scheduled to return to a Newmarket, Ontario, court on Monday afternoon. Calls to Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General weren't immediately answered.

“Monday’s appearance will simply be for the purpose of scheduling," Gourlay said. "Neither the plea nor the sentencing will take place until a later date. It is a virtual appearance via Zoom.”

Canadian police say Law, from the Toronto area, used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested.

Canadian police say that Law is suspected of sending at least 1,200 packages to more than 40 countries. Authorities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia and New Zealand also have launched investigations.

It's against the law in Canada for someone to recommend suicide, although assisted suicide has been legal since 2016 for people at least 18 years old. Any adult with a serious illness, disease or disability may seek help in dying, but they must ask for assistance from a physician.

Law has been in custody since his arrest at his Mississauga, Ontario, home in May 2023.

According to the Canadian Criminal Code, abetting suicide carries a maximum sentence of 14 years. A murder conviction automatically means life in prison, with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

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Rob Gillies reported from San Francisco.