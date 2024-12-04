Canadian Minister: Border Security to Increase Before Trump Inauguration

Canada will beef up security on its border with the U.S. before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told a House of Commons committee, The Canadian Press has reported.

His remarks came after Trump's threat of a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico until they eliminate the flow of illegal drugs and migrants over their respective borders, according to CTV News.

LeBlanc told CTV News that his ministry has been working on bolstering border security for months and insisted it is not being done to appease Trump.

"I'm working on [finding money to fund the increased security] with the minister of finance [Chrystia Freeland]," LeBlanc said, adding his government will "have more to say in the coming weeks."

LeBlanc was not able to provide specifics on the number of extra "boots on the ground" that would be needed for the added security, but told The Canadian Press that the government is finalizing a plan based on advice received from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Canada Border Services Agency.

"We haven't made, as a government, those final decisions," LeBlanc told the committee in response to questions from Conservative MP Raquel Dancho. "There will be additional resources. Human and equipment. We will be making announcements in terms of procurement and personnel before" Jan. 20, Trump's inauguration date.

Border security was a main point of discussion during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's surprise meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, according to senior Canadian government sources. LeBlanc was one of just three Canadian officials at the table with Trump, according to CTV News.

LeBlanc said the dinner with Trump was "very cordial" and provided the Liberals a "much better idea of the American concerns," pointing to the importance of border, drugs, and illegal migration.