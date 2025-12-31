Canadian Navy Branded Terror Group by Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday labeled the Royal Canadian Navy a terrorist organization, escalating a diplomatic clash with Canada in retaliation for Ottawa's 2024 designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

Iran's move against a Western military force is rare.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media and reported by The Times of Israel, the Foreign Ministry said the move was taken "within the framework of reciprocity" after Ottawa's designation of the IRGC, which Tehran describes as an official branch of Iran's armed forces.

The ministry accused Canada of violating international law by labeling the IRGC a terrorist group, arguing that the designation targeted a sovereign military institution rather than a nonstate actor.

Iran's action was taken under a 2019 Iranian law that authorizes reciprocal measures against countries that classify Iranian armed forces or affiliated institutions as terrorist organizations.

The law has been cited by Tehran in response to similar actions by the U.S.

Canada formally designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization on June 19, 2024, under provisions of its Criminal Code.

The move barred IRGC members from entering Canada and made it illegal for Canadians to provide financial or material support to the group.

Ottawa's decision followed years of pressure from Iranian dissidents and Western allies, who have accused the IRGC of supporting militant proxy groups across the Middle East and carrying out destabilizing regional operations.

Iran has repeatedly rejected those accusations.

Iran's Foreign Ministry did not specify what practical or legal consequences the terrorist designation would carry for the Royal Canadian Navy, nor did it outline enforcement mechanisms tied to the decision.

Canada previously defended its decision to list the IRGC, asserting its position was based on "very, very strong and compelling evidence" that the IRGC was involved in terrorist activities and posed a threat to national security, according to Reuters.

Diplomatic relations between Canada and Iran have been strained for more than a decade.

Ottawa severed formal diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2012, citing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions, support for militant groups, and threats to Israeli and Western security interests.