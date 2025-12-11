WATCH TV LIVE

Another Canadian Conservative Lawmaker Defects to Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party

Thursday, 11 December 2025 08:01 PM EST

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian Conservative opposition lawmaker defected from his party and joined Prime Minister Mark Carney’s governing Liberals on Thursday, a political coup that leaves the Liberal Party just short of a simple majority of the seats in Parliament.

Michael Ma, elected as a Conservative Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, said in a statement that he's joining Carney's Liberals. He is the second Canadian Conservative opposition lawmaker to join Carney’s Liberals in just over a month.

Ma said he entered politics “to focus on solutions, not division.”

“I have concluded that Prime Minister Mark Carney is offering the steady, practical approach we need to deliver on the priorities I hear every day while door knocking in Markham–Unionville,” Ma said.

The move puts the Liberals one shy of a majority government and being able to pass any bill without the support of an opposition party.

The defection is a blow to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who is facing a leadership review vote in January.

Carney's has moved the Liberals to the center since replacing Justin Trudeau as prime minister and winning national elections earlier this year.

