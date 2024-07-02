Arrests up 422 Percent Over 2023 at Border in N.Y., Vt., N.H.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested nearly 3,300 illegal migrants in one sector along the Canadian border in June, a 422% percent jump from June 2023, Breitbart reported Tuesday.

Citing unofficial Border Patrol reports, Breitbart reported the arrests at Swanton Sector are up 10% over May, itself a record-breaking month. The Swanton Sector is an expanse that covers eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Swanton agents have arrested more than 12,850 migrants so far this fiscal year, a 190% increase from the same time period in fiscal year 2023, according to Breitbart. There were 10,021 arrests across all eight sectors of the northern border in fiscal year 2023.

Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said in a post last week that Border Patrol agents have arrested illegal migrants from 85 countries since October. In May, he said the more than 1,400 arrests in April exceeded the combined annual totals of fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

Republican Reps. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and Ryan Zinke of Montana, co-chairs of the Northern Border Security Caucus sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on March 25 documenting their "serious concern" over the "unprecedented surge" along the Canadian border.

"In FY 2024 alone, Border Patrol agents are on track to apprehend a record number of illegal immigrants at the northern border," they wrote then. "These statistics are yet another example of how the Biden administration is downplaying the serious nature of this orchestrated border crisis. Every state has now become a border state under your leadership — or lack thereof."