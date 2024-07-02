WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: canada | border | swanton sector | new york | vermont | new hampshire | migrants

Arrests up 422 Percent Over 2023 at Border in N.Y., Vt., N.H.

By    |   Tuesday, 02 July 2024 09:09 PM EDT

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested nearly 3,300 illegal migrants in one sector along the Canadian border in June, a 422% percent jump from June 2023, Breitbart reported Tuesday.

Citing unofficial Border Patrol reports, Breitbart reported the arrests at Swanton Sector are up 10% over May, itself a record-breaking month. The Swanton Sector is an expanse that covers eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Swanton agents have arrested more than 12,850 migrants so far this fiscal year, a 190% increase from the same time period in fiscal year 2023, according to Breitbart. There were 10,021 arrests across all eight sectors of the northern border in fiscal year 2023.

Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said in a post last week that Border Patrol agents have arrested illegal migrants from 85 countries since October. In May, he said the more than 1,400 arrests in April exceeded the combined annual totals of fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

Republican Reps. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and Ryan Zinke of Montana, co-chairs of the Northern Border Security Caucus sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on March 25 documenting their "serious concern" over the "unprecedented surge" along the Canadian border.

"In FY 2024 alone, Border Patrol agents are on track to apprehend a record number of illegal immigrants at the northern border," they wrote then. "These statistics are yet another example of how the Biden administration is downplaying the serious nature of this orchestrated border crisis. Every state has now become a border state under your leadership — or lack thereof."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested nearly 3,300 illegal migrants in one sector along the Canadian border in June, a 422% percent jump from June 2023, Breitbart reported Tuesday.
canada, border, swanton sector, new york, vermont, new hampshire, migrants, arrested
257
2024-09-02
Tuesday, 02 July 2024 09:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved