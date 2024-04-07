×
Tags: canada | AI | trudeau

Canada's Trudeau Announces Package of AI Investment Measures

Canada's Trudeau Announces Package of AI Investment Measures

Sunday, 07 April 2024 12:09 PM EDT

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau on Sunday said the upcoming budget will include a C$2.4 billion ($1.77 billion) package of measures that invest in the country's artificial intelligence (AI) sector, according to a news release.

The measures include a C$2 billion investment to build and provide access to computing capabilities and technological infrastructure for Canada's AI researchers, start-ups, and scale-ups, the news release said. Canada's budget is due to be tabled on April 16.

GlobalTalk
