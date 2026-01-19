WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bulgaria president stepping down

Bulgaria's Left-leaning President Rumen Radev Says he Is Stepping Down

Monday, 19 January 2026 01:01 PM EST

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s left-leaning president Rumen Radev announced on Monday that he is stepping down.

In a televised address, Radev said that he will formally submit his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Under the constitution, the current vice president, Iliana Yotova, must be sworn in by parliament to take the post until the end of the government's mandate.

Radev’s decision comes amid public expectation that he will form a new political party.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Bulgaria's leftleaning president Rumen Radev announced on Monday that he is stepping down.In a televised address, Radev said that he will formally submit his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. Under the constitution, the current vice president, Iliana...
bulgaria president stepping down
75
2026-01-19
Monday, 19 January 2026 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved