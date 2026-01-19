Bulgaria's Left-leaning President Rumen Radev Says he Is Stepping Down

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s left-leaning president Rumen Radev announced on Monday that he is stepping down.

In a televised address, Radev said that he will formally submit his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Under the constitution, the current vice president, Iliana Yotova, must be sworn in by parliament to take the post until the end of the government's mandate.

Radev’s decision comes amid public expectation that he will form a new political party.