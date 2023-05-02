×
Tags: Buckingham Palace arrest explosion coronation

Man Arrested outside Buckingham Palace with Suspected Weapon

Tuesday, 02 May 2023 05:00 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — London police said a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution outside Buckingham Palace late Tuesday after a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers arrested the man after he approached the palace gates and threw items suspected to be shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. A bag that police deemed suspicious was found in the suspect's possession, the department said.

“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody," Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement. “There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public."

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were not believed to be at Buckingham Palace at the time of the arrest. Palace officials declined to comment, saying the incident was a police matter.

Cordons were erected in the area. Police said officers remained at the scene and investigations were ongoing.

The incident took place just days ahead of Charles' coronation ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

