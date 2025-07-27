Trump's Turnberry Visit Puts British Open Back on Agenda

Donald Trump's visit to Scotland's picturesque Turnberry underlines the US president's long-held desire to host golf's illustrious British Open at the famous course, despite numerous stumbling blocks.

When the golf fanatic purchased the storied resort in 2014, he would have been forgiven for thinking he would finally achieve his dream of seeing a men's major championship played at one of his many courses.

But 2009 remains the last time Turnberry has hosted golf's only non-US major, with organisers the Royal and Ancient (R&A) citing logistical challenges and fears that the event could become the Trump show.

"The players all want to be at Turnberry," Trump told reporters after landing at Prestwick Airport, just north of his course, on Friday night, declaring it "the best course anywhere in the world".

Following the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters in January 2021, the R&A said the Open would not return to Turnberry until "the focus will be on the championship" rather than the course's proprietor.

New chief executive Mark Darbon struck a much softer tone earlier this month when he stressed that the R&A had "explicitly not" removed Turnberry's Ailsa course from its rotating pool of venues.

But he added that upgrades to road, rail, and accommodation infrastructure around the site on Scotland's windswept west coast would be needed for any return.

Darbon also revealed that he met Trump's son, Eric, earlier this year but denied UK media reports that the British government has been pressuring the R&A to put Turnberry back on the rota.

"We love the golf course but we've got some big logistical challenges there," Darbon told reporters covering the 153rd British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, which ended last Sunday.

Almost 280,000 fans were at Portrush, more than double the 120,000 at Turnberry in 2009, when journeyman Stewart Cink deprived veteran Tom Watson of a fairytale sixth Open title.

Turnberry in 1977 hosted what is widely considered one of the greatest British Opens ever when Watson pipped Jack Nicklaus to the Claret Jug.

The scenic course, instantly recognisable to golf fans due to its shimmering lighthouse, also hosted the Open in 1986 and 1994, when Greg Norman and Nick Price triumphed.

Two-time major winner and Trump ally Bryson DeChambeau recently backed Turnberry to host golf's oldest major again.

"It's one of the best golf courses in the world, and I'd love for it to be a part of the rotation," the 31-year-old told reporters at Portrush.

DeChambeau, who hit chips on the White House lawn during a visit in June, sought to allay fears that the president would overshadow the event, as he did when he landed his helicopter near the course during the 2015 Women's British Open.

- Protests -

Organisers will also be wary of possible protests. The site, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Glasgow, was vandalised in March when protesters sprayed "GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE" across the grass, referring to Trump's suggestion of turning the Palestinian territory into luxury real estate.

Trump has made much of his love for golf, using it for business and diplomacy, and even political one-upmanship.

According to online trackers, Trump has played golf about 20 percent of the time since returning to the presidency in January. During his first term he played several times with late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Last year, Trump and Joe Biden sparred over their respective golf abilities during a television debate.

The Trump Organization began acquiring golf resorts in 1999 and lists 16 operational globally on its website, with more to follow.

His Bedminster course near New York had been scheduled to host the 2022 PGA Championship, but organisers moved the major after the Capitol riots, sparking an angry response from the Trump Organization.

And despite his deep passion for the game, it is highly unlikely that Trump will witness a major at Turnberry before his second presidential term ends in 2029.