×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Prince Andrew

London Police Chief Says Prince Andrew Case Is under Review

London Police Chief Says Prince Andrew Case Is under Review

Thursday, 12 August 2021 08:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — London's top police official said Thursday that the city's police department is reviewing its files but no opening an investigation of Britain's Prince Andrew, who faces sexual assault allegations in a U.S. lawsuit.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said London police working with prosecutors had already reviewed the case twice before Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, sued Andrew, 61, in a U.S. federal court this week.

“As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material,” Dick told British radio station LBC. “No one is above the law.”

Giuffre's lawsuit accuses the prince of sexually assaulting her in 2001, when she was 17 years old. Andrew, the third of Queen Elizabeth II's four children, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas," the police chief said Thursday. "We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything, within the law, obviously.”

Giuffre alleges that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew. Her suit says she had sexual encounters with the prince in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and that he knew she had been trafficked by Epstein, who killed himself while jailed and awaiting trial in 2019.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
London's top police official said Thursday that the city's police department is reviewing its files but no opening an investigation of Britain's Prince Andrew, who faces sexual assault allegations in a U.S. lawsuit.Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said London...
Britain,Prince Andrew
217
2021-01-12
Thursday, 12 August 2021 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved