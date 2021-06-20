×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Britain | Former Speaker

Ex-UK Speaker Bercow, Scourge of Brexiteers, Joins Labour

Ex-UK Speaker Bercow, Scourge of Brexiteers, Joins Labour

Sunday, 20 June 2021 06:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, who gained international fame refereeing the country’s political drama over Brexit, said Sunday he has quit the governing Conservatives to join the opposition Labour Party.

Bercow was a Conservative lawmaker for 12 years until being elected in 2009 to the neutral role of Speaker, responsible for running House of Commons business and interpreting Parliament's rules of procedure.

He enraged the Conservative governments of Prime Minister Theresa May and her successor, Boris Johnson, by giving legislators chances to stymie proposed legislation about the U.K.’s exit from the European Union.

He became a hero to opponents of Brexit and a villain to its supporters, and was recognized around the world for his loud ties and even louder calls of “Order!”

Bercow also was accused during his career of bullying members of his staff, claims he denied. He stepped down in 2019.

Bercow is a strong critic of Johnson, a champion of Brexit whose rise has coincided with an exodus of pro-EU politicians from the Conservative Party. Bercow told The Observer newspaper that the Conservatives under Johnson had become “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic.”

“The conclusion I have reached is that this government needs to be replaced,” he said. “The reality is that the Labour Party is the only vehicle that can achieve that objective.”

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland rejected the characterization of the party as xenophobic, and said Bercow’s decision to forgo political neutrality “actually has the effect of diminishing the force of his voice in politics.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Former U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, who gained international fame refereeing the country's political drama over Brexit, said Sunday he has quit the governing Conservatives to join the opposition Labour Party.Bercow was a Conservative lawmaker for 12 years...
Britain,Former Speaker
257
2021-01-20
Sunday, 20 June 2021 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved