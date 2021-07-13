×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain | Foreign Aid

UK Lawmakers to Vote on Contentious Foreign Aid Cut

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 07:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are voting Tuesday on whether to overturn a big cut to the country’s foreign aid budget amid criticism that the decision has slashed billions from programs helping some of the world’s poorest people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government announced in November that it would cut the share of national income set aside for foreign aid from 0.7% to 0.5%, citing the blow to Britain's economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said the reduction, which amounts to about 4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) this year, was temporary but gave no indication when it might be reversed.

High-profile Conservatives, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, joined opposition politicians, United Nations agencies and aid groups in criticizing the budget cut. They say it will lead to hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths in developing nations and that it damages Britain’s reputation just as it is trying to bolster its international influence in the wake of Brexit.

Facing growing opposition, the government announced late Monday that Parliament would get a vote on the change. Opponents said the last-minute move was designed to catch opponents off-guard.

If lawmakers defeat the motion, the government says the 0.7% budget share will be restored next year. If not, the amount will rise only when Britain is not borrowing to finance day-to-day spending and when its debt is falling. Critics fear the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic means those conditions are unlikely to be met for years.

Conservative legislator Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary, called the government motion a “trap” and warned colleagues not to be “hoodwinked.”

“I think I’ve only rebelled against my own party and government about three times in the 34 years since I was first elected to the House of Commons,” he said. “But I shall do so today with conviction and with enthusiasm, because I think it’s the most terrible thing to break our promise.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
British lawmakers are voting Tuesday on whether to overturn a big cut to the country's foreign aid budget amid criticism that the decision has slashed billions from programs helping some of the world's poorest people.Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government...
Britain,Foreign Aid
320
2021-00-13
Tuesday, 13 July 2021 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved