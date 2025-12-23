Brazil's Bolsonaro Calls Off Interview From Prison, Citing Health Reasons

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro canceled a planned interview with news outlet Metropoles on Tuesday, citing health reasons, the outlet reported.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had authorized Bolsonaro to give the interview from prison, where he is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup.
Financial markets were closely watching, according to traders, as Bolsonaro was expected to formally endorse his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, for a 2026 presidential bid.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.