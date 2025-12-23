Brazil's Bolsonaro Calls Off Interview From Prison, Citing Health Reasons

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro canceled a planned interview with ‍news outlet Metropoles ‍on Tuesday, citing health ⁠reasons, the outlet reported.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de ​Moraes had authorized Bolsonaro to give the ‍interview from prison, where ⁠he is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup.

Financial markets ⁠were ​closely ⁠watching, according to traders, as ‍Bolsonaro was expected to ‌formally endorse his eldest son, Senator Flavio ⁠Bolsonaro, ​for ‍a 2026 presidential bid.