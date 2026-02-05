As Winter Comes, So Does Garbage. A River in Bosnia Chokes in Tons of Waste Year after Year

VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Dejan Furtula sighed with despair while looking at construction machines working around the clock to remove tons of trash clogging the Drina River near his hometown of Visegrad, in eastern Bosnia.

The environmental activist is frustrated because the problem is not new. Every winter, garbage carried by swollen rivers in the region accumulates downstream, eventually piling up by barriers installed by a hydro power plant in Visegrad.

“This is a clear example of the lack of political will and inactivity of all relevant institutions,” Furtula, who runs the Eko Centar environmental group, said. “They meet year after year and make promises, but as we can see these scenes repeat themselves."

The sight recalls scenes from environmental disaster movies — an otherwise emerald green surface of river thickly covered with plastic bottles, pieces of wood or furniture, rusty barrels, home appliances or even dead animals. Furtula said medical waste is also there.

“This is an ecological disaster,” he said. “The Drina is rich with fish and you can imagine the toxins that are being released here, there is virtually everything, it is a big catastrophe.”

The waste comes from illegal dump sites upstream in Bosnia but also in neighboring Serbia and Montenegro. Several smaller tributaries across the region float into the Drina, all carrying their portion of the garbage.

In summer, the rivers are popular with rafters and and nature lovers. The garbage problem culminates during winter months when swollen rivers sweep away illegal dump sites along their banks.

Officials from the three countries have pledged to work together to solve the issue. One such meeting of the environment ministers of Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro was held at the site back in 2019 but no solution appears to be in sight years later.

The situation illustrates how decades after the devastating 1990s wars in the former Yugoslavia, the region lags behind the rest of Europe both economically and with regard to environmental protection.

In addition to river pollution, many countries in the Western Balkans have other environmental woes. One of the most pressing is the extremely high level of air pollution affecting a number of cities in the region.

Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro all have been aiming to join the European Union. Tackling environmental protection is a key condition for the membership in the 27-nation bloc.

Furtula said there are various possibilities to deal with the garbage problem, including mapping the illegal dump sites and installing cameras and barriers in several municipalities, rather than allowing all the trash to come to Visegrad.

When pulled out, the garbage ends up at the local landfill, burning slowly and releasing toxic particles in the air, in what Furtula described as a “vicious circle” polluting his town.

“It is coming from three countries — Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia,” he said. “But no one would admit it's theirs.”