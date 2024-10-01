Boris Johnson: Queen Died of Bone Cancer

In his upcoming new memoir, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the late Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer before her death.

In an excerpt from his new book "Unleashed," Johnson writes, according to Today, that he was aware "for more than a year that she had a form of bone cancer and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline."

The former prime minister also added that before Elizabeth's death, they had met, and "she seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and her wrists."

Despite Elizabeth's feeble presence, Johnson said, "her mind ... was completely unimpaired ... she still flashed that great white smile in its sudden mood-lifting beauty."

Buckingham Palace has made no comment on Boris' claim and did not disclose any illness when Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Old age was listed as her cause of death.