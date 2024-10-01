WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: boris johnson | queen elizabeth | bone cancer | death | book

Boris Johnson: Queen Died of Bone Cancer

By    |   Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:41 PM EDT

In his upcoming new memoir, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the late Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer before her death.

In an excerpt from his new book "Unleashed," Johnson writes, according to Today, that he was aware "for more than a year that she had a form of bone cancer and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline."

The former prime minister also added that before Elizabeth's death, they had met, and "she seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and her wrists."

Despite Elizabeth's feeble presence, Johnson said, "her mind ... was completely unimpaired ... she still flashed that great white smile in its sudden mood-lifting beauty."

Buckingham Palace has made no comment on Boris' claim and did not disclose any illness when Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Old age was listed as her cause of death.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
In his upcoming new memoir, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the late Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer before her death.
boris johnson, queen elizabeth, bone cancer, death, book
162
2024-41-01
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved