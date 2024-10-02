WATCH TV LIVE

Explosions Over Tel Aviv

This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv on Tuesday. (Getty)

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 07:36 PM EDT

On Wednesday night, Eastern Time, explosions resounded over Tel Aviv. 

According to the Jerusalem Post, the Isareli Air Force, on alert in the aftermath of a missile barrage by Iran, intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" off the coast of Gush Dan.

The Israeli Defense Force reported that the interception occurred after explosions were heard nt long before, in Israel's center. Areas included Ramat Hasharon, Herzlia, Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva. 

On X, Israeli public broadcasting showed video of what appeared to be an interception lighting up the night sky.

Israel and Iran have been trading threats in the aftermath of Iran's missile barrage earlier this week.

Israel is also clashing with Hamas and Hezbollah fighters in Gaza, and in Beirut, in the months since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks that killed dozens in Israel and resulted in dozens more being taken hostage.

This is a developing story.

