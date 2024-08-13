WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blinken | israel | weapons

Blinken OKs Sale to Israel of Military Equipment Worth Over $20B

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 03:24 PM EDT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday approved the sale to Israel of different military equipment worth over $20 billion, the Pentagon said. 

This is a developing story.

