Blinken OKs Sale to Israel of Military Equipment Worth Over $20B

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday approved the sale to Israel of different military equipment worth over $20 billion, the Pentagon said. This is a developing story. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Tuesday, 13 August 2024 03:24 PM

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 03:24 PM