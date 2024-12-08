Sen. Hagerty: World Leaders Await Trump Leadership

The fall of the Assad regime in Syria shows how out of touch the Biden administration has been and how much the international community is eagerly awaiting the leadership that President-elect Donald Trump will bring to the world stage when he returns to the White House, Sen. Bill Hagerty told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Tennessee Republican, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the collapse of the Syrian regime would not have been possible without Israel taking out "Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. That set out a series of activities that actually brought us to this point.

"This was against the recommendation of the Biden administration. To put a finer point on it, just this week after Hamas fell and it was obvious that everything was moving towards Damascus, that Syria was going to fall, that [President Bashar al-] Assad would be out, the Biden administration was working back channel trying to relieve sanctions on Assad, trying to normalize relations with Syria.

"This is how out of touch they are. It can't come soon enough, Jan. 20, when President Trump comes into office," he said.

"I think you see the way world leaders are reacting. They have the same sense of relief that President Trump is coming into office that we feel all across America.

"The pain of the Biden-Harris administration has just been extensive, and it's not just here in America. The Biden-Harris administration have put us in a far more unstable place," Hagerty said.

"We are seeing a massive shift in power. Iran is a paper tiger right now ... they've had to step out of the region. Russia had to step back.

"This is the perfect moment for President Trump to bring the architecture he that he built with the Abraham Accords back into play" and help reconstruct the region in a more positive way, he said.