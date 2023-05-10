×
Tags: biden | modi | india | state visit | white house

Biden to Host Indian Leader Modi June 22 During State Visit

(AP)

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 11:37 AM EDT

President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month as part of Modi's trip to the United States that will include honors at an elaborate White House state dinner.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Modi's June 22 visit “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together.”

It will be Modi's first visit to the Biden White House, though the two leaders have met at international summits since Biden took office.

Modi is the third world leader to be invited on a U.S. state visit by Biden, following French President Emmanuel Macron late last year and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April.

Biden and Modi will focus on their countries' commitment to a free and secure Indo-Pacific region, as well as on their partnerships in technology, including in the areas of defense, clean energy and space, Jean-Pierre said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


