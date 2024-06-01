US, Qatar, Egypt Urge Hamas and Israel to Finalize Deal Outlined by Biden

The United States, Qatar and Egypt on saturday urged Hamas and Israel in a joint statement to finalize an agreement "embodying the principles" for an end to the Gaza war outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden.

"As mediators in the ongoing discussions to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees, Qatar, the United States and Egypt jointly call on both Hamas and Israel to finalise the agreement embodying the principles outlined by President Joe Biden," said a joint statement released by the Qatari foreign ministry.

The joint statement from the three mediating countries said the principles in Biden's speech "brought the demands of all the parties together in a deal that serves multiple interests".

It said the the framework "will bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families".

"This deal offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and ending the crisis," it added.

Biden on Friday detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas militants that he says would lead to the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the grinding, nearly 8-month-old Mideast war.

Biden added that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal to release the remaining hostages for an extended cease-fire.

The Democratic president in remarks from the White House called the proposal “a road map to an enduring cease-fire and the release of all hostages.”

Biden said the first phase of the proposed deal would would last for six weeks and would include a “full and complete cease-fire,” a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.