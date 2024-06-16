New Method Helps Uncover Clues of Biblical Battle in Jerusalem

A new method has helped archaeologists in Jerusalem uncover an ancient military base that may give clues of a battle site for God's army against Assyrian soldiers who invaded the Holy Land some 2,700 years ago, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the Bible, an angel of the Lord descended on the invading troops and killed 185,000 soldiers in a night after King Hezekiah in Jerusalem prayed to God for protection.

A previously known carving on the stone walls of Assyrian King Sennacherib's palace illustrates the conquest of Lachish, a city some 40 miles south of Jerusalem, including the depiction of a military base floor plan.

Archaeologist Stephen Compton used this ancient engraving and cross-referenced it with aerial photos of the alleged area in 1910 to find out that the maps matched up.

"This appears to be the site of Sennacherib's camp from the siege of Jerusalem, which was featured in the three books of the Bible," Compton wrote in a press release, noting that the military camps of other invading ancient empires were different shapes.

The carvings pointed to ruins of a perimeter wall and buried pottery shards revealed to be at least approximately 2,600 years old, according to an analysis by Compton. The site is now believed to have been abandoned after the invasion by Sennacherib's troops.

This same method could be used to uncover other military bases and ancient cities destroyed by the Assyrian Empire, according to researchers.