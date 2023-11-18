Bethlehem Drops Christmas Decor to Support Palestinians

Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, is set to remove Christmas decorations as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, reported the Jerusalem Post.

City officials, through social media channels and official spokespeople, announced the decision to dismantle Christmas decorations that had adorned the city's neighborhoods for several years. The move is described as a tribute to the martyrs and an expression of support for the people in Gaza who have been affected by the conflict.

"Bethlehem Municipality crews announced the dismantling of Christmas decorations installed several years ago in the city's neighborhoods and removing all festive appearances in honor of the martyrs and in solidarity with our people in Gaza," the city posted on Facebook, according to the New York Post.

A spokesperson for the city elaborated on the decision in a statement to The Telegraph.

"The reason is the general situation in Palestine; people are not really into any celebration, they are sad, angry and upset; our people in Gaza are being massacred and killed in cold blood," the spokesperson said.

"Therefore, it is not appropriate at all to have such festivities while there is a massacre happening in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank."

Despite Bethlehem's significance to Christians and its status as a destination for religious tourism during the Advent season, the city has a predominantly Muslim population.

Over the years, the Christian community in Bethlehem has experienced a steady decline, with Christians constituting over 80% of the local population in 1950, but now making up around 10% in a Muslim-dominated region. Factors contributing to this decline include persecution, religious harassment, and low birth rates among the Christian population.

The Christian exodus is not confined to Bethlehem, as reported by The Times. Christians in the West Bank, in general, have faced challenges leading to a decline in their numbers. Presently, approximately 185,000 Christians reside in Israel, constituting just under 2% of the population, according to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics.